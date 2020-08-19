ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – In less than a month, Operation LeGend has netted 25 arrests in St. Louis.
Of those, 21 people have been charged with drug trafficking offenses. The other four have been charged with various crimes including robbery and firearm violations.
“Operation LeGend – Saint Louis represents a unique federal partnership with local law enforcement to address the increase in homicides and violent crime in Saint. Louis in 2020,” said U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen. “Today’s announcement highlights the impactful work the brave men and women of the Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Department of Homeland Security, FBI, DEA, ATF, the U.S. Marshals Service and Missouri State Highway Patrol have accomplished in Operation LeGend’s early stages. Of course, there is more important work to be done.”
Operation LeGend launched in St. Louis on August 6. It is named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while asleep in Kansas City on June 29.
