ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A $25,000 reward has been offered for any information in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old Olivette man found shot and killed early June.
Police said Ethan Sandhu was found shot inside a car at 2:50 p.m. on June 1 near the intersection of North 22nd Street and University Street. Sandhu, of the 700 block of Gralee lane in Olivette, died from gunshot wounds to the torso. No other information was released.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone that has information that leads to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.