CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- A Caseyville man was charged in a deadly shooting inside of a Metro East laundromat that happened in April, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis (MSC) said.
Officers from the Cahokia Police Department found 30-year-old Ramonte Randolph gunned down inside of the Best Wash Laundry Mat on Camp Jackson Road just before 9:30 p.m. on April 7.
Investigators released surveillance videos of a person of interest in the case. Leads and other pieces of information poured in and helped investigators identify a suspect, 24-year-old Dijion Rodgers of Caseyville, Ill.
Video 2: Cahokia pic.twitter.com/LRclgbPhgH— MajorCase St. Louis (@MajorCaseSTL) April 9, 2021
Rodgers was charged murder Wednesday. He is being held on a $1 million bond at the St. Clair County jail.
