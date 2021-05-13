ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The search is on for a 23-year-old man last seen earlier this month.
Curt Belew was last seen on May 3 leaving a convenience store near Gravois Bluff in the Fenton area. The St. Louis County Police Department said family members reported Belew missing on May 10.
Family members said Belew may be suffering from mental health issues and he has never gone missing or not been in contact with family. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Taylor at 636-529-8210.
