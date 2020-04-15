ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash along Homer Adams Parkway in Alton Tuesday evening.
Illinois troopers said the crash happened at the intersection of Homer Adams Parkway and Buckmaster Lane around 6:45 p.m. Tyler Slack was driving the motorcycle. It crashed into an SUV.
Troopers said Slack, of Alton, was thrown from the bike, and later pronounced dead at the hospital. Slack was wearing a helmet.
The Madison County Coroner said Slack died due to internal injuries.
The driver of the SUV is under 18 and law enforcement is not releasing the driver’s name.
