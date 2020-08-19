ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Almost two dozen students at Saint Louis University tested positive for COVID-19 during move-in week.
According to the university, 22 of the 3,500 resident students tested positive for the coronavirus. The percentage, 0.63%, is lower than the 1-2% the university originally said they anticipated.
University officials said the students who tested positive have either returned home or are in isolation housing on campus. The isolation period will be at least 10 days.
SLU has set aside housing for quarantine for students who have come in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.
The university said all students and employees are required to use an app to do a daily symptom check. Masks are required on campus and social distancing measures are in place.
