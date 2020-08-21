ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Twenty-one employees with the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for the coronavirus, the department announced Friday.
[RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: Breaking down cases in Missouri and Illinois]
Since late March, 21 employees at the St. Louis County Police department have tested positive. Some are police officers and others are professional staff and civilians. About 17 out of the 21 employees have recovered and returned to duty.
The department said they have cleaned potentially affected work areas and vehicles following positive tests.
In July, the county temporarily changed the way officers respond to non-emergency calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.