ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 21-year-old from St. Louis was killed when his car crashed into a rock bluff Thursday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan Craft’s 2013 Honda Fit went off the eastbound Interstate 255 exit ramp from Lemay Ferry and crashed into a rock bluff around 9 a.m. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Craft was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.