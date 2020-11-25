VELDA CITY, MO. (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened in Velda City Tuesday afternoon.
Around, 4:20 p.m., officers received a call about an accident in the 4800 block of Lucas and Hunt. Police say the officers on the scene found two men inside the car who had been shot.
Both victims were taken to a hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, the other with non-life threatening injuries. Jonail Carroll, 21, suffered life-threatening injuries later died.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477
