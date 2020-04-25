WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges, accused of stabbing a man to death at a home in Webster Groves.
Ryne Dobson, 21, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Police said he stabbed someone with an 8-inch kitchen knife around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Newport.
The arrest report says Dobson "made multiple spontaneous statements admitting his guilt."
He is being held on $1 million bond.
