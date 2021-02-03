ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 21-year-old St. Louis man was charged with murder Wednesday after police say he shot a man at close range twice during an argument.
According to charging documents, Jy-Don Harnett, who lives on San Francisco Avenue in St. Louis, was in an argument with 30-year-old Jarmel Killiebrew at Killiebrew's home in Moline Acres Tuesday just before midnight. During the argument, Harnett reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Killiebrew twice in front of multiple witnesses, killing him. Police say he also shot at another person but missed.
Harnett was captured on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera fleeing the scene, police say, but returned to Killiebrew's house when police arrived and confessed to shooting him. He also reportedly told officers he threw the gun in a sewer up the street, which they later recovered.
Harnett is charged with first degree murder, assault, and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $1,000,000 cash only bond.
