HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 21-year-old was charged Tuesday with child abuse, after his girlfriend's 6-month-old child was brought into the hospital with serious injuries.
According to police, Jordan Adams and his girlfriend brought the baby girl to Children's Hospital around 9 p.m., and hospital workers called police based on the child's injuries.
During the investigation, police say they found that Adams was left alone for a short period of time with girl, and his statement didn't match the injuries the baby had suffered. Police took him into custody, and Tuesday Adams was charged with abuse of a child and booked into St. Louis County Jail on $35,000 bond.
Adams’ bond was set at $35,000.00. He was transferred to the St. Louis County Jail Facility.
The child's condition has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.