ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 21-year-old man is facing charges after several downtown St. Louis buildings were damaged overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Antonio Barnes is charged with four counts of first-degree property damage.
Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, glass panes were damaged at Enterprise Center, St. Louis City Hall, Medical Examiner’s Officer and St. Louis Police Department Laboratory. Police reported that Barnes used rocks to break the glass. He also allegedly threw a scooter into the window at the Enterprise Center.
Salon Six Zero Seven and Spa store manager Mary Alice Etheredge said her business was damaged weeks ago by Barnes.
"I was cutting my client's hair and all of a sudden the window shattered and it was frightening and surprising," Etheredge told News 4.
After the vandalism, police told News 4 they were not aware that anything had been stolen, but an employee at the Blues store inside Enterprise Center said jerseys were missing. An Enterprise Center spokesperson told News 4 the current estimated damages are around $10,000.
Barnes was arrested at a nearby MetroLink shortly after the crimes. No stolen items were found on him at the time. It is believed he acted alone.
Barnes was previously accused of damaging windows on Oct. 14 at the Elder Shirt Lofts, Bogen Lofts, Salon Six Zero and the T-Mobile. Police believe he may also be responsible for other property damage incidents in downtown St. Louis.
