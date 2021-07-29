ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 21 dogs from a licensed breeder Wednesday.
The breeder, which was in McDonald County, refused to let the Missouri Department of Agriculture inspect the property over the past year, according to the Humane Society. As a result, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office granted a court order allowing agriculture officials unrestricted access to the facility, which reportedly yielded cause to return and remove the animals.
The Animal Cruelty Task Force then evaluated the scene and removed dogs from outside kennels and an inside shelter at the breeder. Among the rescued breeds were Boxer, Chihuahua and Yorkshire Terrier.
The Humane Society said the rescued dogs were in various conditions and there was evidence of several deceased dogs on the property. One of the dogs is believed to have died hours before rescuers arrived.
“These dogs have been living in horrific conditions; the breeder’s neglect is inhumane and utterly reprehensible,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. “Thankfully, our Animal Cruelty Task Force was able to act swiftly to rescue these abused animals from their appalling situation and bring them to safety.”
The rescued animals were taken to the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis Headquarters. The organization will provide veterinary care and rehabilitation to the animals until they are deemed healthy. They hope to make as many of the rescued dogs as possible available for adoption.
