A box truck with 'Lane House Construction' decals was reported stolen on Aug. 5.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for help finding a stolen box truck and tools in St. Louis County.

Police said the Mitsubishi Truck with “Lane House Construction” decals was reported missing Aug. 5. In addition, the thief took over $20,000 in tools.

Anyone who knows anything about the theft is asked to contact Det. Byrne at 314-615-4169.

