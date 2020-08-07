ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police are asking for help finding a stolen box truck and tools in St. Louis County.
Police said the Mitsubishi Truck with “Lane House Construction” decals was reported missing Aug. 5. In addition, the thief took over $20,000 in tools.
Anyone who knows anything about the theft is asked to contact Det. Byrne at 314-615-4169.
