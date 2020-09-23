ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis is leading the pack when it comes to arrests through Operation LeGend.
Operation LeGend brings in federal law enforcement agencies to work with state and local law enforcement to try and root out violent crime.
Since the program first came to St. Louis, 205 people have been charged in the area. Of those, 93 were charged with drug-related offenses, 90 with gun violations and 22 others have been charged in connection to other violent crimes.
[RELATED: Arrest made in Kansas City boy's death that sparked federal task force]
Nationwide, more than 3,500 arrests has been made as part of Operation LeGend. The arrests include about 200 people connected to homicides.
“Through Operation LeGend, we have dedicated over 1,000 federal agents and tens of millions of dollars to the cities. This includes our agents and intelligence analysts, fugitive trackers, forensic experts to work with our task forces to take violent criminals off the street. We have already seen some excellent results around the country,” said U.S. Attorney General William Barr.
Authorities have not said when they plan to end Operation LeGend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.