ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The 2021 St. Louis Auto Show has been postponed from January until April due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It's organizers believe it's one of the largest Midwest-based auto shows. It's been postponed from late January until April 8–11 due to COVID-19 precautions.
The show is usually held at the America’s Center in downtown St. Louis and showcases 500 new cars, trucks, SUVs, and powersports vehicles from more than 35 manufacturers.
You can learn more here: saintlouisautoshow.com.
