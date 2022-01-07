ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A candlelight vigil was held for the 30th year in a row to remember homicide victims in St. Louis City and County. The ceremony is organized by Mothers Advocating Safe Streets and was held at Williams Temple Church of God in Christ on Union Boulevard.
Rolanda McCray's son, Dajuan Love Jr., was one of those remembered. The 22-year old was one one of seven siblings and a new father.
"His smile brightened any room. He was super kind and never wanted anyone to be sad," McCray said.
Love was shot and killed early in the morning on Sept. 12 outside a Shell gas station at 13th and Convention Downtown. McCray said family and friends have gathered evidence to prove who did it and turned the information over to police but no arrest has been made.
"My granddaughter doesn't have a father and we can't even grieve in peace because we're still afraid if somebody's going to come and try to do something to us because these people are still outside just living life regular," said McCray.
Speakers acknowledged that the number of homicides in 2021 dropped by 25 percent from the homicide rate in 2020, from 263 to 195. In 2019 the city had 194 homicides.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Chief John Hayden said he couldn't guarantee that the crime rate will go down another 25 percent this year. But, he said, the community's support was the key to reducing crime.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones told the crowd that her own family suffered loss to violent crime when her cousin was killed in St. Louis County last summer. Jones promised to continue fighting the root causes of crime.
"Let us recommit to the mission that brings us here today. A safer St. Louis where everyone, no matter what identity, the zip code you live in, can raise a family in this city and thrive," Jones said.
The founder of Mothers Advocating Safe Streets and organizer of the annual vigil, Jeanette Culpepper, died last year and was remembered for her commitment for helping with the healing process for the families of homicide victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.