(KMOV.com) -- Though a new crop of Baseball Hall of Famers will indeed be enshrined in Cooperstown this summer, the class won't include any new names following the latest voting process.
The results of the 2021 BBWAA Hall of Fame vote were announced Tuesday, with no candidates earning the 75% of the total vote required for induction. Six-time All Star pitcher Curt Schilling received the highest vote count, but fell 16 votes short this year in what was his second-to-last year of eligibility on the ballot.
Two other players, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, cleared the 60% threshold of the overall vote. Both players have seen their candidacy shrouded in controversy amid the cloud of questions surrounding their involvement in the suspected usage of performance enhancing drugs during their careers.
On the other end of the spectrum, the fourth-highest vote-getter in this year's balloting is a former Cardinal whose reverence for the game has never been in doubt. Third baseman Scott Rolen received a healthy boost in the voting compared to previous years, rising to 52.3% of the vote in this year's tally, and cementing himself as a legitimate candidate for future consideration in the eyes of the electorate.
Here is the complete 2021 BBWAA Hall of Fame vote: pic.twitter.com/oA73SLQ6NE— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 26, 2021
The 2021 induction ceremony is scheduled for July 25 following the postponement of last year's festivities due to COVID-19. Last year's inductees, which include former Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons along with Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and Marvin Miller, will be officially enshrined in the 2021 ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.