ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This year's Taste of St. Louis has been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was made a day after Schlafly said two of their upcoming festivals would be held from 'afar' and Six Flags St. Louis called off 'Fright Fest'.
Taste of St. Louis was scheduled to take place in September with various local restaurants and bars participating.
Since the 2020 event has been canceled, the Taste of St. Louis team said anyone who wants an "inside scoop on all things Taste" to text 'Foodie' to 72727.
