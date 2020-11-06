ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A company is hoping their latest candle helps you remember the smells of 2020.
The ‘2020 Scent' candle’ has four layers to take people on a journey through the year.
“With four fragrant layers, this candle takes you on a sensual journey through the year. Featuring subtle scents of banana bread, hand sanitiser, DIY and wood musks, alongside budget aftershave and an earthy essence, that 2020's TV icon - Joe Exotic from 'Tiger King' would use to attract his next mate,” reads part of the candle’s description.
The candle is made with kerasoy wax and recycled paper labels. The company, Flaming Crap, says it will burn for up to 30 hours.
