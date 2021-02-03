ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two hundred St. Louis County Police Department employees have now tested positive for COVID-19.
Wednesday morning, the police department said in the past eight days six employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The impacted employees include commissioned officers and professional staff members in the Division of Patrol (1 Precinct), the Division of Operational Support, and the Division of Special Operations.
“As we hit the 200th case in the Department, I am thankful that many of our staff members have received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine.” Stated Chief Mary T. Barton. “I am also thankful for the way our officers and professional staff members continue to serve and protect our community members daily throughout this pandemic. They are truly committed to serving the public.”
The department’s first positive COVID-19 test was recorded on March 28, 2020. Since then, 200 employees within the department have tested positive. Of those, 190 of the impacted personnel have recovered and returned to duty.
