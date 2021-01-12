SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Governor JB Pritzker has ordered the activation of 200 members of the Illinois National Guard to head to Washington D.C. ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
The District of Columbia requested additional support from the National Guard for the inauguration.
“Supporting the presidential inauguration is a great opportunity for the Illinois National Guard to be part of history and represent the state of Illinois,” said Maj. Gen. Richard Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “Our Soldiers and Airmen are highly trained and I have full confidence in their abilities to support local and federal agencies as needed.”
About 100 Illinois Army National Guard Military Police soldiers from the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s 33rd Military Police Battalion will be going to Washington, along with about 45 Security Forces Airmen.
The governor's office said another 30 airmen from the Illinois Air National Guard will also be activated to provide communication, logistics, and religious support.
The Illinois National Guard will assist federal and local agencies to ensure safety and security at the inauguration.
