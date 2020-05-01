ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 20-year-old man was found unconscious after being shot in north St. Louis City Friday afternoon.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was found shot in the 1300 block of Burd Ave. around 4:50 p.m. in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood.
Police said he was not breathing or conscious when he was found.
The homicide division has been called to investigate the shooting.
No additional information was provided.
