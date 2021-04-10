JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 20-year-old was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning in Jefferson County.
Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Mason Lilledahl of St. Louis was driving south on Hillsboro Vallery Park Road when he lost control and went off the roadway before 2 a.m. Officials said he hit a mailbox and several trees. He died as a result of the injuries. No other information was released.
