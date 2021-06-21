FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 20-year-old from Springfield, Illinois drowned while swimming with friends in the Kaskaskia River south of Vandalia Sunday.
Fayette County Coroner David Harris said Logan Fornoff went into a hollow log under the water while hogging for fish and did not resurface. His friends recovered him, called 911 and began CPR. The man was taken to the hospital for continued life-saving treatment but was pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.