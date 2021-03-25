NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A 20-year-old St. Louis man was charged Thursday with the murder of a woman in her Jennings home, as well as shooting another woman who was there at the time.
According to police, officers responded to the 2400 block of Akins Drive at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday and found two women with gunshot wounds. One woman, later identified as Tiana Baker, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say they suspect the shooting was domestic related.
According to police, witnesses identified Dairius Kinnie as the suspect. Kinnie fled the scene in a truck, but shortly after, a Bellefontaine Neighbors police officer spotted the vehicle. The officer tried to stop Kinnie, but he fled. The chase continued into Riverview where Kinnie then crashed into a tree at the intersection of Chambers and Grosvenor.
Police say Kinnie immediately got out of the truck and an officer saw him with a gun. The officer fired multiple shots towards the suspect but did not hit him. Kinnie was eventually taken into custody.
He is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of resisting arrest. He is being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.