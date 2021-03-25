A murder suspect was arrested after a pursuit in North County Tuesday evening. After the pursuit ended, an officer reportedly fired shots at the suspect.

Darrius Kinnie

20-year-old Dairius Kinnie was charged Thursday with the murder of a woman in her Jennings home.

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A 20-year-old St. Louis man was charged Thursday with the murder of a woman in her Jennings home, as well as shooting another woman who was there at the time. 

According to police, officers responded to the 2400 block of Akins Drive at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday and found two women with gunshot wounds. One woman, later identified as Tiana Baker, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Investigators say they suspect the shooting was domestic related.

According to police, witnesses identified Dairius Kinnie as the suspect. Kinnie fled the scene in a truck, but shortly after, a Bellefontaine Neighbors police officer spotted the vehicle. The officer tried to stop Kinnie, but he fled. The chase continued into Riverview where Kinnie then crashed into a tree at the intersection of Chambers and Grosvenor.

Police say Kinnie immediately got out of the truck and an officer saw him with a gun. The officer fired multiple shots towards the suspect but did not hit him. Kinnie was eventually taken into custody.

He is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and one count of resisting arrest. He is being held without bond.

