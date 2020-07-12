ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- People in their 20s account for nearly 20% of COVID-19 patients in Missouri and the St. Louis region mirrors the same trend.
As of Sunday, patients in their 20s accounted for 19.73% of total cases in Missouri, marking the age group with the highest percentage of cases. People in their 30s make up the second highest age group at 16.41% of total cases.
Combined, people aged 20-39 make up 36.15% of Missouri's 28,000 plus cases.
St. Louis County health officials saw a 195% increase in reported cases among people in their 20s in the last two weeks.
People in their 20s who tested positive for the virus in St. Louis City account for 16.81% of total cases, the highest percentage for an age group. A close second highest is people in their 30s at 16.63%. Combined, both age groups account for 943 cases, or 33.45% of the city's 2,800 plus cases.
[RELATED: News 4 is tracking COVID-19 cases in Missouri and Illinois]
This increase is a major concern for Dr. Hilary Babcock of Washington University and BJC. She said more people are going to restaurants and bars after being home for months but the virus can spread easily in such places.
"It makes me very anxious and very nervous," Babcock said. "Those are sort of the perfect set up for disease spread, when you have a lot of people indoors in close quarters often there's loud music so they're yelling, they're drinking so they're not wearing masks. It really is the perfect way for the disease to spread."
St. Charles County added 650 new cases in the last two weeks, a 389% increase from the two weeks prior when county added 133 cases. People in their 20s account for 21.05% of total cases, marking the highest percentage. People in their 30s come second and account for 14.84% of total cases. Combined, people aged 20 to 39 make up 33.45% of total cases in the county.
Missouri saw its highest weekly increase of cases between July 6 and July 12 at 4,007 cases, almost double what the state reported a few weeks prior. While cases are rising in the state, deaths are decreasing.
[READ: Hospitalizations for COVID-19 surge in Missouri, St. Louis area]
St. Louis County health officials saw a 85% decrease in deaths between June 21 and July 4. Officials credit more infection control strategies at long-term care facilities.
Young people are less likely to end up in hospitals with severe symptoms when compared to older people with pre-existing health conditions. But health experts still say this virus shouldn't be taken lightly.
"Their risk of the sever complications is lower, but lower is not zero," Babcock said. "There's risk for yourself but there's also being responsible for the other people you come in contact with at your jo,b with your family and other social situations with other people."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.