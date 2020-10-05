Virus Outbreak Washington

A photograph of Leo Villanueva who lost his life due the COVID-19, sits in one of the hundreds of empty chairs, who represent a fraction of the more than 200,000 lives lost due the COVID-19 are seen during the National COVID-19 Remembrance, at The Ellipse outside of the White House, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(CBS) -- Nearly 210,000 lives have been lost to the coronavirus in the United States, and on Sunday, the first National COVID-19 Remembrance Day, a powerful installation was set up outside the White House to represent the toll the pandemic has taken on the nation. Twenty-thousand empty chairs were lined up on the Ellipse, a large lawn outside of the White House. Each one stands for 10 lives lost to COVID-19.

The organization COVID Survivors for Change set up the chairs and also live-streamed a program of "advocacy, art and real people's stories." The event was hosted by Grammy Award-winner and former U.S. Ambassador for Health Dionne Warwick, CBS affiliate WUSA reports.

Hundreds of empty chairs who represent a fraction of the more than 200,000 lives lost due to COVID-19, are seen during the National COVID-19 Remembrance, at The Ellipse outside the South side of the White House, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Speakers included family members of those who have died from COVID-19, as well as survivors and frontline workers. One of the speakers was Konah Bernard, whose mother, Dr. Maima Darbah Fahnbulleh, died from COVID-19 after contracting the virus in a nursing home in May, WUSA reports.

Bernard also shared her 73-year-old mother's story with WUSA's Jess Arnold, and described the day she had to say goodbye to her mom over Zoom. "I remember that dreadful morning," Bernard said. "Time just stopped."

