ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 2-year-old was shot in south St. Louis City Thursday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said someone drove the 2-year-old to a hospital after she was shot in the thigh in the 3800 block of Eichelberger in the Bevo neighborhood. This happened after 5:40 p.m.
The circumstance of the shooting are still unclear. No other information was released.
