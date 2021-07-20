NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Police are searching for a driver who struck a child in early July.
According to police, a 2-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on Criterion and Broadlawns Lane in Spanish Lake around 6:30 p.m. on July 5. The driver sped off before police arrived.
The boy was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Limited details about the suspect's vehicle has been released.
Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police.
