GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 2-year-old reportedly kidnapped from St. Louis was found following a car crash.
The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was flagged down by a good Samaritan on Wednesday morning near the Strain-Japan School on Highway H near Sullivan. The good Samaritan told the deputy she saw a car crash and had a woman and child in her car that were involved. The man who was driving the vehicle involved in the crash had already left the area, authorities said.
The 27-year-old woman and 2-year-old were reportedly not injured in the crash.
The woman told the deputy she did not know the toddler. She then said that before the crash she woke up and the child was inside the car.
According to authorities, the deputy notified the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office of the situation who then informed the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
After receiving information regarding the child and woman, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the child was a kidnapping victim out of St. Louis. The child’s identity was verified after a photo of the child was provided to a St. Louis detective.
Authorities have not released the names of those involved in the case.
No other details have been released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and St. Louis Police Department are continuing their investigation, according to the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.