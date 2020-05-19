FLORIDA (CBS News) -- Last month, a 2-year-old girl who had been in foster care for 700 days was finally adopted by her family in Jacksonville, Florida. Even though social distancing guidelines are preventing people from getting together, Isla's adoption by the Moody family received a special celebration from their community.
Isla's mom, Cayela Moody, told CBS News she and her husband, Evan, had submitted paperwork for the adoption before the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. However, when stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines were put in place, courts had to shutter their doors.
So, they were surprised to get the call that courts had reopened after more than six weeks, and Isla's adoption hearing was scheduled for just a week later.
Isla, her parents, their children, Nolan, Harrison, Margaret, and Evelyn and another foster child in their care gathered for a Zoom adoption hearing on April 30. That day, Isla officially became a Moody – the family she's been with since she was seven days old.
