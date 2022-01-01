ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A SARAA Alert was issued for a 2-year-old girl after someone left with her at the Lumiere Hotel on North 2nd Street Saturday morning. The girl was later found safe and unharmed in north St. Louis County.
Police said the girl, Aria Rhodes, was at the hotel with family when 25-year-old Whitney Blanchard left with her around 11:40 a.m. in a dark blue Malibu with the Missouri license plate HBD-Z31. Blanchard was also with a man when she left, police said.
SARAA stands for St. Louis Area Regional Abduction Alert. SARAA is specific to the St. Louis area, while an AMBER alert is nationwide.
Blanchard was taken into custody for further questioning, but police said she is not being charged at this time.
