ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A child accidently shot himself after being left alone in a bedroom with a gun Saturday evening in Spanish Lake.
St. Louis County Police Department officers said the 2-year-old was left alone in a bedroom with a gun in the 12000 block of Garden Lane. The boy accidently shot himself in the hand before 6:30 p.m.
Officers said a family member took the boy to the hospital and he's going to be okay.
No other information was released.
