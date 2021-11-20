ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 2-year-old child accidentally shot a man in the back and killed him Saturday night, police said.
The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. at the 1400 block of Castle Lane. The man was found unconscious and not breathing, police said. Police later confirmed it as a homicide.
This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
