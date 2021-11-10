NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people are recovering at a local hospital after being shot during a gun battle outside of a north St Louis club Wednesday morning.
Just before 1 a.m., police said a fight broke out inside a club near Natural Bridge and Lambdin Avenues that spilled outside to the parking lot. During the scuffle, gunfire erupted. A man was shot in the leg and another person was shot in the side.
Detectives are working to figure out if anyone else was struck.
