Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left two people injured.

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people are recovering at a local hospital after being shot during a gun battle outside of a north St Louis club Wednesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., police said a fight broke out inside a club near Natural Bridge and Lambdin Avenues that spilled outside to the parking lot. During the scuffle, gunfire erupted. A man was shot in the leg and another person was shot in the side.

Detectives are working to figure out if anyone else was struck.

