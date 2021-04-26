ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Traffic was halted for a portion of westbound Interstate 64 in Chesterfield Monday morning.
Chesterfield police told News 4 a vehicle rear-ended a MoDOT TMA truck and then hit another car on the interstate near Long Road around 10:50 a.m. The second car that was hit then crashed into the median.
Two women in the vehicle that hit the median were trapped for a short time. After they were rescued, both women were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
All westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about an hour while emergency crews were on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.