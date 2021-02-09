ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two women were killed in a Sunday night crash in South County.
Heather Derickson, 18, and Hailey Webb, 20, were killed when the Mazda 3 sedan they were inside went off the road and hit a tree near the intersection of Lemay Ferry Road and Providence Place Drive. Derickson was driving the car at the time of the crash, police said.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit and Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact investigators at 636-529-8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.