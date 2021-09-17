ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two women were killed and a third was injured in an early morning shooting in north St. Louis’ Fairground neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 1:35 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Kossuth. Two shooting victims were pronounced dead. A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives or CrimeStoppers.
