ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two Velda City officers were charged with assault in a February officer-involved shooting, after prosecutors said they fired into a fleeing car.

News 4 has learned Matthew Schanz and Christopher Gage have been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Police officers shoot man who drove car at them during traffic stop in North County St. Louis County police said two officers with the Velda City police department shot a man who they said drove his car at them while trying to take off from traffic stop.

Charging documents say the officers pulled over a vehicle, driven by "A.A." due to expired temporary tags at the intersection of West Florissant and Octavia Avenue. The officers, prosecutors said, smelled marijuana and told the driver they planned to search the vehicle and arrest him if they found marijuana.

The driver then, a probable cause statement said, fled from the traffic stop down Octavia Avenue, where it is alleged officer Schanz falsely stated on his police radio that the driver tried to run the officers over.

The vehicle eventually turned around at a dead-end. As the driver drove back down Octavia, the officers were said to be standing out of the roadway, in a parking lot. Schanz then, prosecutors allege, walked into the center of the road, into the path of the vehicle and walk down the center of the road, yelling for the driver to stop. Schanz fired his gun multiple times into the vehicle, prosecutors said, as the car drove around and past the officers. As the car turned onto West Florissant, officer Gage fired his handgun multiple times in the vehicle, prosecutors said.

"Using deadly force with not legal or justified in this situation," Wesley Bell said Friday.

Velda City Police Chief Daniel Paulino said Schanz has been with department for three years and Gage for less than a year. Both had prior law enforcement experience. Both officers had been on unpaid administrative leave but were terminated due to the charges being fired, Paulino told News 4.

"I was very disappointed I wasn’t called to the grand jury to testify and even more disappointed that I haven’t even received a copy of the incident report before any of this broke," Chief Paulino said, who said he hopes the officers receive a fair trial. Paulino said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell should have referred the case to another prosecutor because of a potential conflict, due to the fact Bell previously served as municipal judge in Velda City.

"I am disappointed that whatever information was relayed that was enough to charge officers at a time when officers are being targeted by politicians and the only people that are affected by this are the good, hardworking residents of the county," Paulino said."I believe the residents of St. Louis County are tired of all the scrutiny law enforcement has faced, and a jury will ultimately find the officers not guilty when they see all the evidence."