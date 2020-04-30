ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A crash in north St. Louis left multiple people in critical condition Thursday, including three children.
According to authorities, two vehicles collided near Riverview and West Florissant, and at least four patients were severely injured.
Three of those were children, all of whom were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The fourth patient was an adult.
This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.
