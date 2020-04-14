WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com)-- Two vacant homes were fully engulfed in flames overnight in Washington Park.

2 vacant homes destroyed following suspicious fire in Metro East

Fire crews arrive to two vacant homes that caught fire in Washington Park

Several fire crews arrive to North 53rd Street just before 12:30 a.n. to battle the flames. Both home were destroyed by the fire, officials said. 

Fire crews said they believe the fires are suspicious because neither home had working utilities. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.