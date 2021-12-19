ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two upcoming St. Louis Blues games in Canada have been postponed due to rising concerns of COVID-19.
The games in Ottowa on Dec. 21 and Toronto on Dec. 23 are the two postponed matchups. The game dates have not been rescheduled yet.
More than 2,000 people in Missouri are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have spiked more than 70 percent from November to December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.