NORTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) - Two 15-year-old boys were hospitalized after being shot in North City early Monday morning.
Police said the teens were walking in the 3500 block of Clarence in the Greater Ville neighborhood when they heard a loud bang, which they initially thought was fireworks.
After hearing the noise, both boys realized they had been shot in the legs.
They were taken to a hospital for treatment. No additional information has been released.
