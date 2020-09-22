JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Two teens were shot in Jennings Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened in the 5700 block of Helen Ave just after 3:30 p.m.
A 17-year-old was on the west side of Helen Avenue near a home when a car drove down the street. Police say the 17-year-old and occupants of the car exchanged shots. The 17-year-old was wounded.
A 15-year-old on the opposite side of the street who police do not believe was part of the altercation was also wounded.
The occupants of the car fled.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210.
