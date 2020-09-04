NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are searching for answers following a deadly triple shooting in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Thursday.
Officers arrived to the 2500 block of Hodiamont just before 10:30 p.m. where they found three people shot.
Police said Terrell Djuan Scott Jr. and Gerliah Monae Dennis, both 18, died of their injuries. A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
No information regarding a suspect has been released.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers or police.
