ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two teens escaped from the St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center Tuesday evening, police tell News 4.

A News 4 photographer spotted numerous squad cars and a police canine outside the St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center at Vandeventer and Enright. The state-run facility sits across from two schools. One of the escapees, a 17-year-old, was being held on murder charges. The other teen is 15.

Four teens escaped on October 16 and only one of them is back in custody. Four teens also escaped on September 4 and two of them are back in custody.