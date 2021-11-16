ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two people escaped from the St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center Tuesday evening, police tell News 4.
A News 4 photographer spotted numerous squad cars and a police canine outside the detention center at Vandeventer and Enright. One of the escapees was being held on murder charges.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four teenagers escaped from a St. Louis Juvenile Detention Center o…
Four teens escaped from the detention center in mid-October.
