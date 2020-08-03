ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two teens were taken into custody after a St. Louis City police officer was shot overnight in downtown St. Louis.
Around midnight, an off-duty officer was working a secondary job near 10th and Convention. The 47-year-old officer was in plain clothes with a tactical vest that said 'POLICE'.
According to officials, the unidentified officer was sitting in an unmarked security car when he noticed a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy walk pass him. Moments later, he saw the teens running towards his car. Police said the 14-year-old pulled out a gun and started shooting at the officer's car.
The officer then radioed for help after he was shot in the arm. He never fired his weapon, Major Eric Lawson of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.
Detectives found the teens and the gun in the 900 block of North 10th Street.
"Officers out here are working everyday, both on-duty and off-duty, and encounter situations where there is violence and activity," Lawson said. "And in this instance, the suspects were juveniles and they have been arrested and taken into custody."
The officer, who has 24 years of law enforcement experience, is expected to recover from his injury.
This is the latest incident officers were shot at in the city of St. Louis. In a tweet Monday morning, Mayor Lyda Krewson said a total of six St. Louis City officers have been shot since June.
Last week, a 23-year-old man reportedly opened fire on four officers and rammed into a patrol car.
